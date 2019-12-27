Get ready to melt in front of Ed Sheeran dancing with his wife Cherry Seaborn in the Put it all on me video

Share it:

The first couple video (clip) you never forget! Finally after 5 years together, almost one of which like husband and wife, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn appear in his new single Put it all on me taken from the album No. 6 collaborations project. Ed Sheeran's song, featuring Ella Mai featuring, is a real hymn to thelove and the video could not be more tender. The movie shows Ed Sheeran, 28, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 27, in the kitchen of their London apartment while dancing to the notes of the single, between a cuddle and the other. It all ends with a super sweet kiss. In fact, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are not the only protagonists on the contrary …

In the clip directed by Jason Koening, they were different filming boyfriends is pairs scattered around the world who show their love at dance step. Below each couple you can read short sentences that summarize theirs story together. For these Christmas holidays, the English singer gave us the right amount of romance we needed and it also seems like the right occasion to celebrate the love between Ed Sheeran and his high school crush Cherry Seabord.

The love story of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn in the new video Put it all on me

In the captions that appear in the video Put it all on me, you can read the highlights of the love stories of the protagonists. Including those of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, as we see them dancing in their London home kitchen.

"In high school, Ed and Cherry had a good crush. They kissed a Castle on the Hill (Castle on the hill is the name of Ed Sheeran's album released in 2017 as well as the name of a medieval fortress that is in Framlingham). A few years ago they re-established the relationship and there were fireworks. They got married in January 2019 ".

The first meeting between Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn it would go back to when Ed Sheeran was about 11 years old, but the story would not have turned into anything romantic until the summer of 2015, when the two met and spent the July 4th party together at the home of her friend Taylor Swift . Ed Sheeran then he had his marriage proposal during the Christmas holidays of 2017 and in January 2018, the news had been official. The video of Put it all on me, he was released 5 months after confirming that the couple had married. It was Ed Sheeran himself who revealed it in July in an interview with iHeart Radio's Charlamagne The God, while explaining some verses of Remember the name: "my wife wears red but she looks better without lipstick " (my wife wears red, but she is more beautiful when she is not wearing lipstick).

"It was before Cherry and I got married but I knew we were going to be married when the song came out. I thought, someone will hear it and say 'Oh, they got married!' I didn't know how it would be interpreted, but obviously it's already gone out ".

Always in the same interview, talking about the collaboration with Justin Bieber for the single I don't care he said: "Bieber had just married. I had just married. That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or with the person you love and in a way say, 'F *** k this, let's just have fun! ".

And judging by the video of Put it all on me Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn they know how to have fun together. The singer also published their clip in a post on his IG profile to promote the release of the single and for us they are simply Perfect!