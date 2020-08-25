Get back on track with PlayStation: discounts on PS4 and DualShock games

Share it:

Until September 6, Sony is launching the Great Start Again promotion with PlayStation, which will allow you to purchase a selection of PS4 games starting from 14.99 euros, on offer also the DualShock controller starting from 49.99 euros (recommended price).

Among the games for sale at a discounted price we find Death Stranding, Days Gone, MediEvil and God of War (PlayStation Hits), plus Marvel’s Spider-Man, Gran Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The promotion is valid online at Amazon.it (hereinafter the links for direct purchase) and in the stores (physical and online) of the chains Euronics, GameStop, Mediaworld, GameLife and GamePeople, depending on the availability of the individual stores.

Also on Amazon you will find a discount also PS4 and PS4 PRO, until August 26:

PS4 PRO with 20 euros of PSN credit costs 369.99 euros while PS4 Slim 500 GB with two DualShock 4 controllers is offered for 309.99 euros. The offers on games and the DualShock 4 will continue instead until 6 September 2020.