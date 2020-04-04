"Gerrard was about to throw Alonso the biggest row in history …"

Peter Crouch, a former footballer, has revealed in a virtual interview with fans a curious anecdote about the passage of Xabi Alonso by Liverpool. According to him, it happened in the 2006, during the FA Cup tie between the Reds and Luton.

In that game, the locals who had the disadvantage on the scoreboard, were looking for a goal at all costs, so much so that the Luton goalkeeper went up to finish off a corner, but the ball was at the feet of Xabi Alonso. By the position of each player, the most coherent thing was to make a clear pass to Gerrard, but the Donostiarra, but he preferred to shoot on goal with a left-foot shot.

That move left the red legend speechless: "I used to try shots from midfield in practice, with varying success. The first time he did it in a game, Stieve was about to give him the biggest row in his history … until he saw the ball enter the goal from 65 meters, "said Crouch.