Germany's big clubs unite to 'rescue' each other

March 26, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Bayern Munich, the Borussia Dortmund, the RB Leipzig and the Bayer Leverkusen they plan to create a fund to help the clubs they see in financial problems before the economic repercussion of the crisis of coronavirus, according to information in the newspaper Bild.

The representatives of the three clubs that have participated in the Champions League This season they met last week to design a model aid. The plan is based on a reserve of 45 millions of the German Football League (DFL), created to develop strategic projects as a possible own channel.

This money, if not needed, could be distributed among the clubs following the parameters of the distribution of the television income.

The four participants in the Champions League would correspond 12.5 million of that fund but they are willing to give up that money so that the DFL distributes it according to its criteria between clubs of the first and second Bundesliga who are in trouble. In addition, the four clubs would add a total of 7.5 million euros to the fund.

