Sports

Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine, rivals of Spain in the next League of Nations

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The selections of Switzerland, Ukraine Y Germany, are the rivals of Spain, in group 4, of League A, of the League of Nations, which will be played from September 3, 2020 to June 6, 2021, as determined by the draw held this afternoon in Amsterdam.

The national combined of the League A, with the presence of the 16 most powerful according to the ranking, will fight for the title in the competition, which has as current, and first winner, Portugal.

The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will get promotion; and those who finish last of the groups of Leagues A and B will descend.

The composition of the groups is as follows:

– League A

. Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland.

. Group 2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland.

. Group 3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia.

. Group 4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany.

– League B

. Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania.

READ:  Mbappé disguises himself as Santa Claus to surprise a group of children

. Group 2: Czech Rep., Scotland, Slovakia, Israel.

. Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary.

. Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria.

– League C

. Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro.

. Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia.

. Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece.

. Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania.

– League D

. Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands.

. Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar.

– The calendar of the League of Nations is as follows:

– Group stage

. Day 1: 3-5 September 2020

. Day 2: from September 6 to 8, 2020

. Day 3: October 8-10, 2020

. Day 4: October 11-13, 2020

. Day 5: November 12-14, 2020

. Day 6: November 15-17, 2020

– Final phase: June 2, 3, 6, 2021

-'Play-off 'by the descent: 24, 25, 28, March 29, 2022.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.