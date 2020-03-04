Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine, rivals of Spain in the next League of Nations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The selections of Switzerland, Ukraine Y Germany, are the rivals of Spain, in group 4, of League A, of the League of Nations, which will be played from September 3, 2020 to June 6, 2021, as determined by the draw held this afternoon in Amsterdam.

The national combined of the League A, with the presence of the 16 most powerful according to the ranking, will fight for the title in the competition, which has as current, and first winner, Portugal.

The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will get promotion; and those who finish last of the groups of Leagues A and B will descend.

The composition of the groups is as follows:

– League A

. Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland.

. Group 2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland.

. Group 3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia.

. Group 4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany.

– League B

. Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania.

. Group 2: Czech Rep., Scotland, Slovakia, Israel.

. Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary.

. Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria.

– League C

. Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro.

. Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia.

. Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece.

. Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania.

– League D

. Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands.

. Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar.

– The calendar of the League of Nations is as follows:

– Group stage

. Day 1: 3-5 September 2020

. Day 2: from September 6 to 8, 2020

. Day 3: October 8-10, 2020

. Day 4: October 11-13, 2020

. Day 5: November 12-14, 2020

. Day 6: November 15-17, 2020

– Final phase: June 2, 3, 6, 2021

-'Play-off 'by the descent: 24, 25, 28, March 29, 2022.