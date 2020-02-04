Germán Ortega poses in a sexy thong after losing bet on Super Bowl

Share it:

The actor and comedian Germán Ortega lost the bet he made regarding the Super Bowl game held in Miami, Florida, and bet posing in a sexy thong, in case of losing, and as this happened, he had no choice but to comply with his word.

Actors Sergio Mayer and Germán Ortega made a bet on the occasion of the Super Bowl; Mayer opted for Kansas City and Ortega for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report in different news portals, Kansas City beat 49-20 to 49ers, and Germán Ortega had to put on the sensual red garment with the letters SF, of San Francisco.

Sergio Mayer was responsible for capturing Ortega in a video and as soon as he had it he uploaded it to his Instagram account.

I made a bet. Wonderful, he paid his bet. This is unique. In addition, they are well rounded (the bubbles), ”says Mayer while recording Ortega.

I lost or fart. The important thing is to compete. Leave me alone, ”says Ortega in the same video.

Freddy and Germán Ortega, Los Mascabroghers, are originally from the city of Puebla and are considered two of the most important comedians today.

