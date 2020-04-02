Gerard Piqué's Andorra negotiates a pay cut with the players

He Soccer Club Andorra, whose main shareholder is the defender of Barcelona Gerard Piqué, is just agreeing to a salary cut with the players and employees of the first team that plays in the Spanish Second Division B due to the health crisis due to the Covid-19.

"It is true that we are talking to the players and also employees to make a salary cut. It was a mutually agreed decision and the truth is that everyone has reacted quite well. Is a collective initiative and Gerard Piqué has not proposed anything to us, but it is true that he is always up to date with what is happening at the club, "said Jaume Nogués, sports director of FC Andorra.

Andorra is not apart from what the suspension means no return date of the competition. There are many teams in this group III of the Spanish Second Division B that are presenting ERTE.

This measure cannot be performed, at this time, in the Principality of Andorra. "This reduction in wages is an act of solidarity. These things have to be understood because the club stops depositing money and cannot count on the resources it had. This month the players have received their full salary and this measure would be for the next and while this confinement forced by the coronavirus lasts. "

"Everyone wants to contribute"

The percent of the sale is not yet closed. "The percent it will be the same for everyone. It is not 50%, 45% or 40% as published. It must be done from a minimum and it will be a discount proportional to the salary of each one. It will not be so high a percent. We are all in good disposition and everyone wants to contribute in this situation. The club is in good hands and there are also good people who are very sensitive to everything that is happening. "

The team led by Nacho castro each one remains in his confinement and hopes to resume the competition when the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Spanish Government decide.

"Gerard Piqué he is aware of everything that happens to the club. He loves it, but he doesn't negotiate with the players and the employees. That's what I'm here for. It has been an initiative of the club management and not of the property, "said Jaume Nogués.