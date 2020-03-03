Gerard Deulofeu breaks the cruciate ligament and loses all season

Gerard Deulofeu, Watford player, is has broken the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee as well as his meniscus. The Spanish footballer was injured in the surprising victory of the bees by Liverpool 3-0, in what the end of a run of 44 games without losing in his attempt to match The invincibles from Arséne Wenger.

Deulofeu, which has campaigns with great performance in England, go truncated the end of this season After this serious injury. In the images, it looked like it looked very bad though, the Catalan player was hoping it was something less.

The English club has given this bad news on its social networks to the sadness of all hornets. With a "Get back stronger, Geri, we are all with you!" they have referred from the English club throwing a message of encouragement to the Spanish end that will have to see from home to his teammates the rest of the season.