Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo will agree with each other in Joe Carnahan’s new film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The star of 300 Gerard Butler and the Captain America: Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will act in Copshop, new action thriller directed by the director and screenwriter Joe Carnahan.

Copshop will be set in the police station of a small town that suddenly becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a wily cop and a con man (Grillo) who seeks refuge behind bars with nowhere to escape.

The casting for the female lead is underway, with principal photography starting in October in Georgia and New Mexico. STX will virtually present the project to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, with Carnahan (acclaimed for The Grey and the recent Bad Boys for Life) who revised the original script by Kurt McLeod on a subject co-created with Mark Williams.

Grillo and Carnahan, also producers, declared: “We are very happy to be able to partner with Raven, Open Road, STX and G-BASE on Copshop. We believe this is a film that can have great resonance globally, as the action will be all about the drama of the characters. Also, we couldn’t be happier to have someone with Gerard Butler’s commercial power as our partner in crime for this ambitious project.“.

For other insights we remind you that Gerard Butler will be back soon nei film Greenland e Kandahar.