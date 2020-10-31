Geralt, Rutilia and a lot of blood in the new photos from the set

Geralt of Rivia is a really interesting character and Henry Cavill’s interpretation seems to have made everyone agree, so if filming The Witcher 2 take place just a stone’s throw from your workplace it is impossible to give up taking some photos in secret.

This time the stroke of luck happened to DR AutoArt, who wrote on Twitter: “Netflix has been filming on the doorstep of my studio all week! The Witcher, season 2. I captured some fragments of Geralt of Rivia and watched them as they cleaned the (fake) blood from Rutilia. Really special “.

In the photos we see the witcher steed in all its pride and at this point it is likely that the horse is forced to face a some kind of confrontation during the second season. Is the blood in the image your own? Or is it that of his knight or his enemies?

In another photo we see Henry Cavill, with the typical silver hair, while he is accompanied on the set by the staff. It is quite impressive to see a witcher sheltering from the rain with an umbrella, but it would be a problem if the actor arrived in front of the cameras completely wet when the scene does not require it.

All that remains is to wait until 2021 for the new episodes and in the meantime we advise you to watch Halloween video dedicated to the monsters of The Witcher.