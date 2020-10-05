Geralt is sporting a new armor in season 2! The photos of Henry Cavill

It seems that the costume designers of The Witcher have surpassed themselves in view of the second season: after the images of Ciri’s new dress, Henry Cavill himself has shared the official images of his Geralt of Rivia, wearing new black armor.

“‘It could happen, ‘said the white-haired man,’ that their comrades ask what happened to these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep watching their backs. One day they will look back and see the Wolf ‘”, Cavill writes, quoting Andrzej Sapkowski and including the hashtag # Witcher2.

In the two images we can admire what will be the new look of the witcher, much darker compared to the first season. The dark tones and silver finishes only highlight the witcher’s dark soul, ready to unsheathe his blade. That there is the hand of someone Novigrad blacksmith? Certainly such armor offers a lot of defense points and video game players would make false cards to buy it!

Meanwhile, filming on the set of The Witcher is proceeding, although production has had to replace a witcher in progress. What do you think? Does Geralt seem ready for new adventures? The publication of the images could herald news regarding the release of the Netflix series, for the moment expected in a generic 2021.