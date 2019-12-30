Geralt and Ciri of The Witcher 3 compared to the characters of the TV series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We compare in a special video i Geralt of Rivia and Ciri seen in CD Projekt RED titles and those seen on TV in the two series made in 2002 and 2019.

Currently in fact, in addition to the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, it is possible to admire the two characters not only in the three video games and their expansions, but also in two different TV series. Netflix was not the first to decide to transform the adventures of Geralt and associates into a TV series, but a Polish company that back in 2002 brought the series entitled The Hexer. In the video that we offer you today it is therefore possible to directly compare the three different versions seen over the last few years of the Strigo and the young Ciri, both characters who play a key role in the events narrated.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that in conjunction with the debut of the TV series starring Henry Cavill on Netflix the number of players on Steam of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has reached record numbers, even exceeding those recorded at the launch of the game.

Have you already taken a look at the mod that brings Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra from the Netflix series in The Witcher 3?