Geraldine Bazán's mother leaves Maribel Guardia and Galilea Montijo in shame

Who did not leave any statements against him is the mother of Geraldine Bazán, Mrs. Rosalba Ortiz and is that she was questioned by the press about the statements made by some drivers against her for giving her opinion on the life of her daughter .

And it is that he does not agree on how the conductors Galilea Montijo, Annette Cuburu and Maribel Guardia think about everything related between Geraldine and the dimes and diretes that they have had with Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, so he decided to send them a tremendous message.

"I did not know that he treated his mother like this (Annette Cuburu) and Galilea Montijo said 'if it were my mother, thank God I am neither dependent on them, nor economic, nor moral, nor physical, nor anything I would say shs, that is how they treat their mothers, emancípencen ladies, please, "said the lady for the soup.

But who decided to give everything went to the Costa Rican, Maribel Guardia who said that she would not have allowed her son Julián to live with the girlfriends that had her ex-partner, Joan Sebastian, because the lady apparently does not want her granddaughters to live together with Irina.

He reminds one of them that he would not have liked to see his son by the hand of Arleth Terán or Paulina by the hand of Maribel, because they are actions that are done and that is not forgotten, said Rosalba.

It is worth mentioning that other of the celebrities against whom Bazan's mother attacked at the time was with Julian Gil who later ended up asking for an apology.