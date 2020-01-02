Geraldine Bazán turns on the nets with magnificent legs and sexy red dress

The end of the year is getting closer and closer Geraldine Bazan he knows, because he posed very sensually for a Photo after having been involved in several controversies throughout the 12 months of 2019.

The 36-year-old actress always consents to her followers on social networks with images of her, her daily life and the moments she spends with her little daughters.

On this occasion, the ex-wife of Gabriel Soto posed in a beautiful red mini dress who showed his slender figure and his turned legs.

The reactions of his fans did not wait, because so far Geraldine Bazan has managed to accumulate more than 54 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of positive comments.

"Keep calm and wait with a good wine," was the message with which the Mexican accompanied her beautiful image in her personal account of Instagram

With this new year-end publication Geraldine Bazan He seemed to leave behind the comments that he still misses his ex-partner; there are even those who think that ending the relationship with Soto caused that Geraldine got prettier.

With information from La Verdad Noticias

