Geraldine Bazán remains totally in love with Gabriel Soto: Jorge Clarividente (VIDEO)

Jorge Clairvoyant keep talking giving details of the supposed work of witchcraft that Geraldine Bazan he wanted to do to his ex-husband, Gabriel Soto, and the current couple of this, Irina Baeva

For Gossip No Like, clarified that the actress is not obsessed with her ex-partner, just She is very much in love with him.

She is still in love with him, she is totally in love with him. The truth still loves him very much, but the truth for her is no longer. ”

The clairvoyant also stated that Geraldine won't have a partner soon, since it has all the roads closed by itself, "for its energy" and its "negativity."

On how this information was released, he explained that perhaps hacked some phone, just like Geraldine.

Jorge indicated that the disfigurement of Irina's face was only one possibility and not the final end of the job that Bazan wanted to do.

Apart he sent a message to the actress, who blocked it from all sides, in which he promised her true love would come.

The only thing I can say to her is that she finds her true love, that it will take a little while, that I know she is very lucky, that her luck will come and I send her many blessings. ”

On the other hand, Clairvoyant asked Irina Baeva "Be happy as it has been so far"; but he declared that he does not see his relationship with Gabriel Soto, "I don't see them together for two years."

(Video uploaded to YouTube on December 3, 2019 by Elisa Berinstain)

