Geraldine Bazán cuts her hair and looks spectacular

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Geraldine Bazán put herself in the hands of her stylist to make a radical makeover and she succeeded. The result is simply spectacular. His fans, men and women, are amazed at Instagram for how good it looks.

Geraldine Bazán reveals that in the future her hair "may be shorter and more blond", but what was done now makes her look like a true princess. The hair is almost on his shoulders and he painted it blond.

Geraldine Bazán, who has acted in soap operas such as Por amor sin ley, The Woman of Judas and Dueños del Paraíso, turned 37 on January 30 and decided to celebrate with a makeover.

Through Instagram, he shares how his new look looked, which he apparently will show in his new character for a television series that begins recording in a few days in Colombia.

You know what hair means to a woman, right? Well, I had to release a new image for a new character, "Geraldine writes in the post.

Beautiful, friend "," I love the new look "," Divine "," Always so beautiful. A whole lady "and" Those are the real actresses, "write some followers of the famous actress on Instagram.

Geraldine, who is originally from Mexico City, was interviewed a few days ago at the airport of that city and shared that she is going to Colombia to work on a new project.

And without giving the name of the same, the ex-wife of Gabriel Soto also made public that her daughter Elissa Marie will debut as an actress in the same project, in fact she accompanied her at the time of the interview.