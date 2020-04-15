Sports

Geraint Thomas will pedal twelve hours a day for three days to raise funds for the health service

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
The British cyclist Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, will pedal at home 12 hours a day, for three days, to Raise funds that will go to the NHS, the UK health service. The challenge will be in the garage at his home in Wales. The Ineos broker has explained that the objective is emulate the turn of a toilet, with his twelve hours of work.

Thomas will ride the roller this Wednesday and, through the Zwift application (which emulates landscapes and allows fans to sign up virtually), he will pedal a total of 36 hours divided into three days. Total, Thomas intends to raise around 100,000 pounds (112,000 euros).

This feat will be transmitted through the Facebook pages of both Thomas and his team, the Ineos. The winner of the Tour de France in 2018 will start at 7:30 English time and will be twelve hours consecutively on the bicycle. His wife, Sara, and their young son will support him at home.

'Like everyone else in the country, I am overwhelmed by the hard work, bravery and professionalism of the NHS. I spoke to my wife to see how we could show our help to all the workers who are 'on the front line' of the fight against COVID-19, the Briton said.

'I am going to do what I know how to do and I hope that people can make donations, however small they may be. If people want to join this challenge, they are welcome to do so.he added.

In preparation for these intense workdays, Thomas shared a snapshot of a chocolate pizza on social media. 'The prize for running twelve hours for three days'explained the cyclist.



