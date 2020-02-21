Gera MX and Robot turn on the networks with "A Lo Mexicano"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"To the Mexican, we walk everywhere, they look at us in the street with rooster and tequila in hand", is heard on all platforms after Gera MX and Robot came together to create this new success.

In just a matter of hours, the music video of the theme, "A Lo Mexicano", exceeds 300 thousand reproductions, where Internet users have reacted positively to the subject.

Even among the comments, some stand out where they applaud the collaboration of these two greats of Hip Hop.









Since when I'm waiting for you to take out this song. Robot and you together are the most $ #% "# $ They should get more songs

Hea! Triumphing as always listening to this role from Veracruz, you are great Gerardo, the best of the best made in Mexico

Gerardo Daniel Torres Montante, better known as Gera MX, has been characterized by his creativity and his unique style. With just 26 years he has won the support of thousands of followers.