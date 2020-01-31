Georgina Rodriguez in Sanremo 2020, what the wag does with the passion for dance companion of Cristiano Ronaldo

Share it:

All confirmed: Georgina Rodriguez will be a Sanremo 2020 next to Amadeus. There were, in fact, those who in recent days had spoken of a wag plus wag backslide that there is for cachet issues. No declarations were needed: the companion of Cristiano RonaldoJuventus player cleared the field of doubts with his only presence in the backstage.

For those who are passionate about football (and not only) that of Georgina Rodriguez, which can be seen soo often alongside CR7, is a known face, especially on Instagram, where over time has exceeded 15.5 million followers, collected with a total of 375 posts. To make a direct comparison and that will give you the measure of success from social networks, know that Chiara Ferragni is over 18 million, but over time she has published more than 12 thousand posts. In short, Georgina Rodriguez is among the wag, aka the Wives And Girlfriends of footballers, most loved and followed. On his bulletin board he recounts his daily life, including fitness, games with his children, romantic shots with Cristiano Ronaldo and cheering on the stands with his family. And this without the influencer posts that help her make money for her personal assets. The background very often, apart from that of the football fields, is that of the mega penthouse in which the couple has lived in Turin since Cristiano Ronaldo was hired by the Juventus club.

Georgina Rodriguez who is the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo

Let's start with the personal data, aka theage of Georgina Rodriguez. She was born in Jaca, Spain on January 27, 1994. Her father Jorge Rodriguez, from what reported by La Nation, was a soccer player originally from Argentina, from Avellaneda to be precise. The mother, from the little information that leaked, died in a traffic accident in 2011.

Georgina Rodriguez from an early age, and this can also be seen today for some videos that she posted on her Instagram wall, had a passion for dancewhich, however, has remained at an amateur level. He lived in London for a while to learn English. TO XLSemanal he said: "I wanted to work in luxury and I understood that for this I had to speak English".

When she returned to Spain she decided to move to Madrid, where she linked to a modeling agency, Uno Models, and began doing the saleswoman in a Dolce & Gabbana shop. It seems that it was this work that created the conditions for Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo to meet. The love at first sight would have taken place during a party of the Italian designer duo. To the The Sun Georgina Rodriguez said "It was love at first sight for both of us".

The first time that Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted together was after the summer of 2016 at Disneyland Paris. Before then there had been many other women alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and there had been no rumor of a stable relationship. In August 2016, fitness model Cassandre Davis appeared in her arms, to say. Always on the sidelines we add that Cristiano Ronaldo has between ex Irina Shayk.

Since Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo they seem inseparable, with the Instagram testimony providing many details of their life in family. Georgina in fact spends a lot of time with the children of CR7 who had a surrogate mother. As far as we know, because the player has always kept close privacy on the subject, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born in the United States, never knew his mother and has always lived with his father. There was an affectionate relationship between him and the model and influencer immediately.

Georgina Rodriguez also takes care of the twins born in 2017, Eva and Mateo, always had as a surrogate. In 2017 their first daughter, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, was born.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram

Fitness, a house in Turin with a spatial panorama over the whole city, a very designer life. The profile Instagram of Georgina Rodriguez he talks about all this and his love for the family and Cristiano Ronaldo, who often reaches the stadium, so that his support for the champion is not lacking. He always prepares for the mission with a certain (his) style.

What, among other things, we have seen for four years now is the love between her and Cristiano Ronaldo who seems not to have lost any hits over time. In 2018, a Cartier brillocco was spotted on the finger of Georgina Rodriguez, whose estimate is around half a million euros. Someone spoke of engagement ring, but currently there is no news of a marriage celebrated or in sight.

Georgina Rodriquez at the Sanremo 2020 Festival

As a star system character, Georgina is perfect for taking the Sanremo stage. Amadeus wanted it alongside other women, including presenters, journalists, models and influencers. Although the controversy in the press conference did not concern her directly, but the sentence addressed to Francesca Sofia Novello, Valentino Rossi's fiancée, the one who would have done well to stay "one step behind" (which of course we don't share at all), could touch her too since they have the champion boyfriend in common. Giorgina di Ronaldo could dance in Sanremo 2020? There is a good chance that he will, given his passion. Of course we expect that she, like the other co-hosts from Diletta Leotta onwards to Clerici and Sabrina Salerno, will go on to do a show on the Ariston stage.

