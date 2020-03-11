Georgina Amorós tells us about season 3 of ‘Elite’

Share it:

Georgina Amorós talk about the evolution of Cayetana in season 3 of ‘Elite’ and from her acting career.

Georgina Amorós It's the life of the party Funny, cheerful and witty, adjectives that would also serve to define Cayetana, his character in 'Elite', at least at the beginning of the series because then it begins to show a more twisted side at the end of the second and in Season 3 The actress is bright, sings, encourages her classmates and is excited to attend our graduation dance with them, the one she did not have in her student days: "I would have loved to live it like some friends who studied in the US. It seems the most! ” Dream fulfilled…

You were an announcement girl. There began your career as an actress?

I started this with four years of advertising because my grandfather was an amateur photographer and always made me a thousand portraits. My parents saw that I liked it and they took me to an agency. They had to tear me off the shooting set because I had such a good time that I always said I wanted more. When I was little I took it as a game, it was not the same as when I did "Under suspicion" with 16 years, which was already more serious. There I said to myself: "This is what I want to do."

The party of ‘Elite’ with which the season 3 starts demolishingly ends…

We were recording that final like three weeks, with the same costumes and in the same reserved. It was chaos, but nice because it was the last weeks. We all end together crying, loving each other, because we love each other very much. We had to work hard, but there was a spectacular party and a movie ending.



Any anecdote?

When we finished all the girls went to makeup and we started to cry. We were so sad that we couldn't stop.

A very strong friendship has emerged between you …

Yes. From the first moment we got along very well and we made a lot of pineapple. We rolled together every day and then stayed to eat three times a week. We live something very 'heavy' together and we have relied on the whole process.

When you studied, you were as nerdy as Cayetana?

I got good grades, although for shooting I skipped many days of school, but when I went I studied hard. I took out high school and selectivity. My favorite subject was universal literature. I am in letters because I had a teacher who made me love them. I hate mathematics.

If you had not been an actress, would you have studied a career?

I would do all the races in the world. I started Audiovisual Communication and left it. I would have liked to study International Relations, I like politics, also psychology or Art History because my whole family from my mother studied Fine Arts.

How will we see Cayetana this season?

The process he experiences in this third season is different and beautiful. The lie has been dismantled and you are trying to find yourself through love. It will continue surprising, not as much as in the previous one, but it continues in search of acceptance and love.

The prison of 'Vis a vis' or Las Encinas?

I do not know what it's worst! Given what happened to me in the 'Vis a vis' jail, I prefer Las Encinas because I wasn't very safe there. As for partners, in both. ‘Vis a vis’ was a project that marked me a lot because of the sorority that existed between them and it was a beautiful shoot that took me forever. Both jail and school are terrible places that I do not recommend to anyone (laughs).

How do you manage to deal with two such powerful fan phenomena?

The good thing is that they are very loving and different. The audience of ‘Vis a vis’ is not the same as that of ‘Elite’. The first is older and the second is more intense because it has reached more people and the boom has been stronger, not more faithful than the other. In any case it is all beautiful and it is good that the work is recognized.

However, you have had to face death threats …

Yes, it was during the second season. I received threats on Twiter of the type: "If I find you on the street I open your head." It's awful. There is a lot of public that does not know how to differentiate the person from the character and they are very passionate. I did not fear, but I deleted myself from this social network.

As a feminist, what are you contributing to this movement?

Well, I will contribute little, but no matter how small it seems to me it is important that we give visibility and that we count things. I like doing it because I couldn't not do it. I find it natural and sometimes I get in trouble, but I can't close my mouth at things that matter to me. Before Georgina actress, Georgina goes person and this can not shut up in the face of injustices or abuse. I like to raise my voice and use the channel I have so that it reaches more people.



Your companions, I suppose, have been your great support …

One hundred percent and in many situations. In events, for example, with men who have been unpleasant with us. Also in our day to day. We have gone out partying together and we have had to "eat" men in clubs that are heavy, who do not know where the limits are or do not understand respect. We have made a lot of pineapple, but as I would do with any friend.

Have you noticed the presence of machismo at work?

Yes, I have felt it, not as much as surely many years ago. In the end, team leaders are men and they are not to blame, they are not macho. I would like to see more women in the technical team, behind the cameras, because there are many women, very trained and talented, who are not given the opportunity and that is the problem. If they are not given the opportunity, it is the whiting that bites its tail. Sometimes you will be wrong and you will have to keep improving. They have always been given the option to fail and try again.

You can boast being a Woody Allen girl …

Is very crazy! I have a very small role (in the movie ‘Rifkin's Festival’), but it's amazing. He directed me and I can say it. He is a man who is noticed all his years of experience, has very clear things and sometimes interpreted him. I loved the respect that was on the set, it was wonderful and a dream to be with him. Woody Allen is a great and I am a fan of his filmography.

What awaits us now after closing the course?

I am waiting to release the movie and whatever comes.

A hook for this third season …

Let them prepare many ‘kleenex’ because they are going to cry a lot.