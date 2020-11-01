George RR Martin wishes Happy Halloween but GoT fans claim The Winds of Winter

George RR Martin returns to talk about himself and does so with a nice post on social media in which he wishes his followers a Happy Halloween. But as is often the case, the Game of Thrones author has been inundated with inquiries about the possible release of The Winds of Winter.

Martin in the past few hours with a hilarious multicolar jester hat and despite the nice wishes, many hope to be able to read his work as soon as possible. The sixth Game of Thrones novel should have been released in time for the 2020 edition of World Science Fiction, or by last July 29, but as we have seen, the promise of the eclectic author has certainly not been kept.

During the lockdown, Martin had stated that he would use the isolation to complete The Winds of Winter and during an update in June he said he had completed at least 3 chapters and was particularly focused on Arya’s point of view. Barring further surprises, Martin pointed out that the book would not be out before late 2021.

Many fans of A Song of Ice and Fire have been wondering for some time now what causes such slowness but, someone defends the work of the writer. One user commented on Martin’s Hallween post by writing: “And to all those who do nothing but ask for books, I ask you to leave him in paca. He is literally the only person who can decide when the books are ready for release, being hateful with him will not change anything.”

