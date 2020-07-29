George Martin has not fulfilled an old promise for Winds of Winter

Share it:

Like fans of game of Thrones will remember, just over a year ago George R.R. Martin had made a promise: his new book, Winds of Winter, would be released before the 2020 edition of the World Science Fiction Convention, or he would "get arrested". The New Zealand convention starts today, July 29, albeit in a virtual version.

Instead of his book, there is still no trace. The most optimistic still believe that the author of the Chronicles of Ice and Fire can present his work during the convention, which will last a week, but seems unlikely.

Someone, now, will really try to arrest George Martin? Seriously, the disappointment of readers and fans is tangible, also because with that statement at the time he had hinted (and hoped) that Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the series, was now almost finished and ready for publication.

Fans of game of Thrones they can at least console themselves with another book coming soon: it is not a work by George Martin, but by Fire cannot kill a Dragon, a sort of report on the working of the show, in particular of the last season, made by the journalist James Hibberd.

A year after the conclusion of the series, meanwhile, one of the protagonists of game of ThronesSophie Turner became a mother, giving birth to little Willa, the result of the relationship with Joe Jonas.