 George Lucas visits the set of the second season of The Mandalorian

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of The Mandalorian 1x08: Redemption

The production of the second season of “The Mandalorian” It has been going on for months and as with the first season, the creator of the franchise, George Lucas, has made another visit to the shooting set. Jon Favreau creator and showrunner of the series, he has been in charge of revealing this fact with an image on Twitter and Instagram where we can see George Lucas with the surprise character of the series.

SPOILERS NOTICE
In the picture we can see Lucas with El Niño, the character who has fallen in love with many fans since we saw him the end of the first episode of the series. This creature of the same species that Yoda is created using a combination of CGI but mainly through a puppet that supposedly cost $ 5 million.

The second season of the series is a mystery although it is said that established characters could appear during the Skywalker saga. In fact, in the announcement that the season will be released in autumn, Favreau shared an image of a gamorreano.

