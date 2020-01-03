General News

George, Louis and Charlotte love Archie, word of Kate Middleton (who wants to join the family)

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 will be the year of reconciliation Royal between the family of Kate Middleton and Prince William and that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? After a turbulent 2019 to say the least this could be the year of reconciliation and the key to an approach in the British royal family could be the royal babies. Indeed, the turning point would lie precisely in the report between George, Louis and Charlotte of Cambridge is Archie Mountbatten Windsor: a source close to Kate Middleton told US Weekly (via Cosmo US) that her children "they love their little cousin"and that in 2020 they would like to see it more often.

And who are we to say no to a Windsor children's reunion?

The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

The last public reunion of the cousins ​​Windsor was in July 2019 at the polo game of Prince Harry and Prince William.

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

If we were to make a timeline of the relationship between Cambridge and Sussex, 2019 would be the decisive year: the division of the court, the opening of the profile @Sussexroyal independent of that of Kate and William, the split of the foundations that split to favor the projects of both couples exclusively. And then the news of Christmas 2019 with Meghan and Harry in Vancouver and far from Sandringham and all the royal relationship. So yes, the moments to see the cousins ​​together are reduced to a single occasion, the one in which Meghan Markle brought baby Archie (whom you recently saw in the New Year's photo with daddy Harry) to the Windsor brothers polo game in July 2019 and also Kate Middleton has accompanied Charlotte, Louis and George to run around on the lawn.

The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

In 2020, will there be more opportunities like these to see the two families more united?

Samir HusseinGetty Images

According to the source close to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge he has a lot of desire to see more about his grandson and precisely in children it could be the key to a change in the relations between the two families that have cooled a little over the course of 2019.

Where did not even go there Queen Elizabeth, can George and his brothers do it? And the little one Archie will have the merit of bringing Uncle William closer to his dad Harry? 2020, we believe in you!

