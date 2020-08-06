George Clooney on Elisabetta Canalis: 'It was the woman who made me laugh the most'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The love life of George Clooney has always been quite eventful: the Ocean's Eleven star has had more than one famous companion, including the last wife Amal Alamuddin with whom he also had two children, the twins Ella and Alexander.

As many of you will remember, in the heart of George there has been room for a certain period also for an Italian beauty who, as for sentimental situations, has never failed to always occupy a prominent place in our local gossip: we speak, of course , of Elisabetta Canalis.

The beautiful showgirl was in fact engaged to the Hollywood star from 2009 to 2011: although their relationship ended quite a while ago, therefore, Clooney seems to have kept her a very good memory, as the words dedicated to her in a recent interview demonstrate.

In fact, asked about his ex-partner, the ex-star of E.R. she let herself go to a revelation: "You don't know her, she was absolutely the woman who has me made me laugh more in my lifetime"Not a big surprise, on the other hand: Elisabetta Canalis' sympathy and character are known to those who follow her since her beginnings as a tissue paper, so it was foreseeable that she would have left an excellent memory of herself even to one of the most important men of his life. Matters of the heart aside, however, recently George Clooney has spoken about the murder of George Floyd.