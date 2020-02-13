Geoff Keighley will not attend E3 for the first time in 25 years

Share it:

Geoff Keighley recently announced his decision not to attend the E3 2020 in Los Angeles for the first time in the 25 years that it has been an important part of the event being the main presenter of E3 Coliseum, a place dedicated to interviews and presentations of some of the most important games and studies attendees.

Speaking to IGN, the producer and presenter commented that he made the decision after the last December edition of the gala The Game Awards, an event that says that it has become what E3 Coliseum was but with a greater capacity to connect with the public that the activity carried out within the framework of E3.

I wanted to share some important news about my plans around E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/EhrreKV9oR – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 12, 2020

"I've been in the 25 E3 so I know the show quite well. When I see the information available to me regarding this year's show, based on my conversations with ESA, I don't think Coliseum can satisfy fans".

Keighley did not specify exactly what shortcomings he thinks Coliseum will have as if he did not want to celebrate it, assuming that the spectators will not be satisfied. Possibly it refers to the absence of companies like Sony to other parallel events that serve as competition.

Yes that made it clear that "The lack of unity is a primary motivation to get away, but there are many things that have played a role in my decision", he had referring to the loss of large companies making his presentation within the E3 itself.

It is not Keighley's last E3 necessarily, as he has said he is open to return in the future if he thinks it is worth it. "I'm open to it, that's for sure. This decision is only related to E3 2020".

A ton of factors, I just don't really feel comfortable participating given what I know about the show as of today. – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 12, 2020

Keighley recently spoke on Twitter about how E3 had become a digital event focused on the global audience, leaving aside the traditional face-to-face presentation experience. Even so, he has confirmed that this year he will present Opening Night Live as the opening of Gamescom 2020.