Geoff Keighley skips E3 2020: the E3 Coliseum show will not be there

There are still many months to the E3 2020, an edition that in all probability will be made even more memorable than usual by the presence of the games for PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X, but very important information has already emerged.

According to what you can read on his personal Twitter profile, Geoff Keighley – one of the best known journalists in the sector, as well as organizer of the Game Awards – will not be present at E3 2020. Consequently, it will not lead theE3 Coliseum, container that for several years has accompanied us for the duration of the fair with interviews and insights on the games and consoles present.

In this regard, Keighley said: "Given what has been reported about E3 to date, I would not feel comfortable attending this year". The ESA (Entertainment Software Association) and the organization of E3 ended up in the eye of the hurricane for having missed the personal data of thousands of journalists and media partners. As if that were not enough, information on the developers who will participate in E3 2020 was also stolen last Wednesday. Furthermore, for the second consecutive year, Sony will not participate in the Californian event.

Responding to his fans on social media, Keighley specified that he will be regularly present at Gamescom 2020 in August to conduct the Opening Night Live broadcast.