 Geoff Johns to Executive Produce on HBO Max's Green Lantern Series

In recent months we have learned that Warner Bros. was developing a double project focused on the body of Green Lanterns, one for cinema and one for the small screen, specifically for the new HBO Max platform. That dual approach surprises with the usual Warner Bros. trend of not stepping on characters at the same time on film and television.

Geoff Johns, a regular in the DC world, both in comics and movies, was involved in both projects as far as we knew. On the one hand, he is working on the story and script of this movie currently called "Green Lantern Corps", written that it would actually have ended at the end of last year; and then it was said that the Green Lantern series which is being developed by Greg Berlanti, also had Johns on the team.

By clicking on the Johns producer website, Mad Ghost Productions, this idea has been confirmed, as this Green Lantern action series is listed. In the same way in the movie section, the commented another project is listed.

