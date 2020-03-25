 Geoff Johns shares an emotional letter to encourage us to see Stargirl

Share it:

The series premieres in May "Stargirl", a very personal project for the writer and producer Geoff Johns, since it is based on the comic that he created with so much interest, and also he has also been involved in the development of the CW and DC Universe series, to the point that is your showrunner.

Taking advantage of the hard times we live together, to the relatively next launch of the series, the producer of the series has sent a open letter written by Johns for viewers to read before watching the new series.

In the letter, Geoff Johns tells of the personal connection he has with the Stargirl character, which he created for the comics and which is based on his late sister, Courtney. The letter is full of emotional and moving stories, including a wonderful gesture from the director of "Superman"Richard Donner. Johns concludes by thanking everyone involved in the series for bringing Stargirl in serial format.

To everyone who goes to see Stargirl – I know you have real-life concerns to deal with, like all of us, so if you're watching this I hope it's to take a break and I'd encourage you to watch Stargirl with your family. This is what the series was created for and what the show is about … and frankly, right now is the time to be with the family. My entire career started with heroes. A cold call to the office of Superman director Richard Donner got me a pass that led me to become Dick's assistant in 1996. During that first year of working for him, my sister – Courtney – died in the flight disaster 800 of the TWA. Courtney was on her way to France as an exchange student. He was 18 years old. She was smart, fun, and enthusiastic incessantly. Dick bought my ticket back to Detroit and said he would have a job waiting for me in Los Angeles when I was ready to go back. That fall, we shot a movie titled 'Conspiracy' In New York. He invited my parents to the set and put them in the movie. It was the first time I remember them smiling and having fun since my sister died. Dick was my hero for that. A year later, I sold my first comic book proposal to DC Comics. It was called Stars & STRIPE. The premise, which is also the premise of the series, was that teenage Courtney Whitmore's mother, Barbara, marries mechanic Pat Dugan and Courtney (reluctantly) moves in with them from Los Angeles. to Nebraska. In Nebraska, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather used to be a fellow superhero and steals her partner's old things, taking them for a walk. Finally, Courtney takes on the mantle of Stargirl and Pat is forced out of retirement and becomes his stepdaughter's partner as S.T.R.I.P.E. It is a story about how the family is created through ties, not blood. Stargirl was obviously named and inspired by my sister Courtney. It is her spirit and optimistic energy that she wanted to return to the world with Stargirl. It is a celebration, with a positive and future vision. And I hope that will show when you watch these episodes. I've written a lot of superhero stories in my career, but this is by far the most personal on all levels. The cast, crew and everyone involved have given their talents and passion to bring Stargirl to life and I couldn't be more grateful for them. I think his hard work has paid off and at least I hope you smile a few times as you see Brec Bassinger playing Courtney, and Luke Wilson playing Pat, taking their mantles individually and together. I apologize for the length of this "introductory" note. Weeks ago, I thought it would be a simple paragraph or two. But now, I almost feel apologetic for assuming you have time to see ‘Stargirl’. Again, thanks, and if anyone wants to talk more about the series, I'll be happy to do so. I wish you and your family better … Geoff Johns

"Stargirl" It is slated to premiere on DC Universe May 11, 2020 and May 12 on The CW.