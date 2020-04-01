 Geoff Johns plays the mystery about Flash and Green Lantern in Stargirl

Share it:

The Serie "Stargirl" It promises to offer a very different look at the DC universe. The inclusion of the Justice Society of America gives a lot of play on what characters we could see, and although it is true that the series focuses on the new incarnation of the group, not the original, the possibility that with flashbacks we see mythical DC heroes is there.

Yesterday we knew in greater detail some of the characters, heroes and villains, who would walk through the series, but there are still doubts such as whether that presentation of the original JSA will allow us see the classic Flash and Green Lantern, from the Golden Age, Jay Garrick and Alan Scott respectively. In this regard they have asked Geoff Johns, creator of the comic and who also acts as showrunner of this television series, and from his words, it is clear that there will be some surprises in this regard:

They are talked about (Green Lantern and Flash) and they exist in the JSA. There is a photo of them in the first episode, and there are plans in the future for things, but Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, for me, are always the famous characters. They are the great heroes of the JSA and their shadow is very long and they are great characters. They are part of the original JSA and their legacies will be felt throughout the series. I don't want to reveal too much, but I can say it like that.

He adds that the series will look further back, even beyond the original JSA, which seems to point to the Seven Soldiers of Victory / Seven Soldiers of Victory as the first team of Earth-2 superheroes and exploring the history of Stargirl's Cosmic Staff. From a series that points to the more classic continuity of comics, and Johns himself says that the series will have a tone similar to classic 80s movies, how "ET the alien" or "Return to the future".

To this, the protagonist Brec Bassinger has also pointed out that Dr. Mid-Nite has an important role in the first season, but without commenting on anything concrete.

Other details revealed in that IGN special are that actress Brec Bassinger has acknowledged that for her portrayal of Stargirl, the series' titular heroine and in addition to leading the new incarnation of the JSA, hasn't been inspired by the other versions we've seen of the character in for example Smallvile or recently in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, among other things because those other versions show a more adult Stargirl, and in the series we have a novice heroine.

That was an older and more mature version of Stargirl, and I think this follows the comics … well, at least the comics from Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. a little more, since she's young, in high school, naive, which was the version I wanted to bring of Stargirl.

Via information | IGN