Genshin Impact, Video Preview: the action RPG inspired by Breath of the Wild is presented

After being featured in the 2019 editions of ChinaJoy and Tokyo Game Show, Genshin Impact has attracted increasing attention from the gaming community.

L'Open-World RPG action, currently under development at the Chinese team's studios miHoYo he initially struck for references to the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Over time, however, the production has been able to show multiple facets, capable of attracting a certain curiosity about itself. Currently without a specific launch date, the game is expected to make a first market debut during the spring 2020.

Genshin Impact aims to accompany the player in the moors of the continent of Teywat, a place with a fantasy and exotic atmosphere, made up of seven different City-States. After having mysteriously awakened in this strange world, the protagonist will follow in the footsteps of his brothers, starting a journey that will lead him to acquire the control of different natural elements. During the adventure it will be possible to face multiple opponents, explore dungeons and gain control of a vast cast of characters. Among the characteristics of Genshin Impact we also find dynamics multiplayer. For all the details, we leave ourselves to the vision of ours Video Preview, available at the beginning of this news.

Expected on systems mobile, PC is PlayStation 4, it has recently been confirmed that Genshin Impact will also arrive on Nintendo Switch.