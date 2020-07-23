Genshin Impact: unveiled the launch period, a new beta on PS4 is coming

Share it:

It has been a long time since the development team of Genshin Impact, the free-to-play action that winks at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, ensures its users will make their debut later this year and the game's launch period has finally been revealed in the afternoon.

Through a post published on the official website, the developers confirmed that the title will be available for free by next October 2020 on mobile devices (Android and iOS) and PC. This means that the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions will not arrive on the market at the same time as all the others, probably due to the problems encountered during the beta held in the last few weeks, which has revealed some optimization problems on the Sony console.

Just to file these flaws, miHoYo has announced a new test phase for PlayStation 4 users only, so as to offer them a more recent build. In this case the Closed Beta will start from July 30, 2020 and only a part of the users selected for the last test phase will be able to participate.

Waiting to find out more details about the game and the launch modes (it is not known yet whether it will be launched on a PC on a proprietary client or on the Steam / Epic Games Store), we invite you to read our preview of Genshin Impact.