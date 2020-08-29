Genshin Impact: The PS4 version of the ‘Zelda’ RPG has a release date

Share it:

After unveiling the release date of Genshin Impact on PC and mobile systems, the developers of miHoYo officially announce the arrival date on the PlayStation 4 of their ambitious action role that draws inspiration from masterpieces such as Zelda Breath of the Wild.

According to information shared by the Chinese software house, the gates that will lead Western users to the fantasy dimension of Genshin Impact will open on PS4 starting from September 28, 2020, or on the same release date as the title on PC and mobile.

Once you have crossed the threshold of the role-playing universe of Genshin Impact, action adventure fans will be able to freely explore the reign of Teyvat and interact with its funny inhabitants to gain the experience necessary to face the creatures that populate this world.

Those who decide to embark on this journey on PlayStation 4 will have access to a series of exclusive content such as the Sword and the Wings of Descent, two items of equipment that will provide ingame bonuses such as increased damage inflicted on enemies and, through the wings of the glider, reach otherwise inaccessible places and elevated platforms.

Also on PS4 there are also bonuses for those who book the game. Through theAdventurer’s Starter Bundle by Genshin Impact, users will have access to a pack of special items to start their adventure on the right foot.