Genshin Impact: PC requirements and compatible iOS / Android devices revealed

In the last few hours, the official website of Genshin Impact, the free to play that winks at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, has been updated with lots of information on the minimum and recommended requirements of the versions Android, iOS e PC as well as a series of details on the game’s unlock time.

Here are all the Genshin Impact requirements for the various versions:

PC

Minimum requirements:

Sistema operativo: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit oppure Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or higher

Memoria: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1030 o superiore

DirectX: 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Recommended requirements:

Sistema operativo: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit oppure Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or higher

Memoria: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB o superiore

DirectX: 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

iOS

Operating System: iOS 9.0 or higher

Storage: 8 GB of available space

Supported devices: iPhone 8 Plus or later, 3rd Generation iPad Air or later, 5th Generation iPad Mini or later, 2nd Generation iPad pro or later

Android

Minimum requirements:

Processore: Arm v8a 64-bit

Memory: at least 3GB

Operating system: Android 7.0 or above

Storage: 8 GB of available space

Recommended requirements:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 or higher

RAM: at least 4 GB

Operating system: Android 8.1 or above

Storage: 8 GB of available space

PlayStation 4/PlayStation 4 Pro

Storage: At least 30GB of available space

As for the unlocking time in Italy, the game can be played starting from 4:00 am next morning 29 September 2020.

Did you know that Genshin Impact will only support Cross Platform and Cross Progression on certain platforms?