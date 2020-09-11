Genshin Impact: PC requirements and compatible iOS / Android devices revealed

In the last few hours, the official website of Genshin Impact, the free to play that winks at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, has been updated with lots of information on the minimum and recommended requirements of the versions Android, iOS e PC as well as a series of details on the game’s unlock time.
Here are all the Genshin Impact requirements for the various versions:
PC
Minimum requirements:
- Sistema operativo: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit oppure Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 or higher
- Memoria: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1030 o superiore
- DirectX: 11
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
Recommended requirements:
- Sistema operativo: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit oppure Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7 or higher
- Memoria: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB o superiore
- DirectX: 11
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
iOS
- Operating System: iOS 9.0 or higher
- Storage: 8 GB of available space
- Supported devices: iPhone 8 Plus or later, 3rd Generation iPad Air or later, 5th Generation iPad Mini or later, 2nd Generation iPad pro or later
Android
Minimum requirements:
- Processore: Arm v8a 64-bit
- Memory: at least 3GB
- Operating system: Android 7.0 or above
- Storage: 8 GB of available space
Recommended requirements:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 or higher
- RAM: at least 4 GB
- Operating system: Android 8.1 or above
- Storage: 8 GB of available space
PlayStation 4/PlayStation 4 Pro
- Storage: At least 30GB of available space
As for the unlocking time in Italy, the game can be played starting from 4:00 am next morning 29 September 2020.
