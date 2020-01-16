Genshin Impact: images, videos and first details on the Western Closed Beta

Share it:

After confirming the arrival of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, the developers of MiHoYo announce a western Beta testing phase and publish a new video that reveals an unprecedented setting of their ambitious, and controversial, action adventure inspired by Zelda Breath of the Wild.

According to what is illustrated by the Chinese authors, the development of Genshin Impact is booming and is preparing to enter its final phase: also for this, the authors of MiHoYo are preparing to launch a Closed Beta in North America and Europe that will have place in the early 2020 on PC and iOS and Android mobile systems.

Those who wish to participate can report their email inbox on the Beta registration page open in these hours on the official website in English of Genshin Impact. To accompany the announcement of the Beta testing phase we find artworks showing the main characters and some of the fairytale scenarios of the reign of Tevyat, with a video that portrays a completely new setting that we can freely explore in the company of the Traveler and his adventure companions.

Before leaving you to the trailer and the new images, we remind you that Genshin Impact will arrive in 2020 on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile systems.