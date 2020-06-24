Genshin Impact, Closed Beta coming to PS4: all the details on date and content

Share it:

In view of the publication of Genshin Impact, the team of Mihoyo has decided to offer the public a new possibility to test the potential of the Action RPG by hand.

After several Beta sessions conducted on PC, the development team is in fact ready to start one Closed Beta for PlayStation 4. The latter will be the first opportunity to get in touch with the console version of Genshin Impact and will start on date Thursday 2 July, at 13:00 of our local time zone. It will be the last limited number test that Mihoyo will conduct before the publication of the title: gli invitations for the selected players they are currently being delivered.

The Closed Beta will allow players to explore two of the cities that make up the Kingdom of Teyvat: Monstadt is Liyuerespectively characterized by European fantasy atmospheres and oriental architecture. The protagonist of the Action RPG, we remember him, is a mysterious one Traveler, arrived in the world of Teyvat and engaged in the search for his brother. The player will lead a party of up to four players, to alternate quickly during the fights.

For all the information about the game Mihoyo, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a proof of Genshin Impact by our Francesco Fossetti. The Action RPG will arrive on PS4, PC and mobile in the course of 2020, while later it will also land on Nintendo Switch.