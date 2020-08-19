Genshin Impact arrives in September: launch date for the action RPG

Share it:

On the occasion of the latest PlayStation State of Play, the team of MiHoYo shared with the public a new gameplay trailer of Genshin Impact, an action RPG expected on multiple platforms.

Players wishing to immerse themselves in the colorful and evocative scenarios of the Teyvat universe can begin to pack their bags: the wait to be able to put their hand to the title is in fact close to the end. Or at least, it is for some versions of the game. The software house based in the People's Republic of China has in fact officially confirmed the Genshin Impact release date on PC and mobile devices.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, the open world is already available for pre-registration and the next one will be published September 28, 2020. This is the appointment fixed for those who want to play the action RPG on PC or systems Android and iOS. At the moment, the release date of the game has not been announced on the remaining supported platforms, namely PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As for the Sony console, we remind you that the launch window had previously been confirmed, coinciding with the autumn of this year.

