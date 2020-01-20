Genshin Impact and Zelda Breath of the Wild compared in a video gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Is Genshin Impact a Zelda BOTW clone? Since its announcement, the MiHoYo RPG has attracted the ire of fans of the Eiji Aonuma blockbuster due to the undeniable stylistic similarity with the masterpiece for Switch and Wii U. The new NintendoLife comparative video tries to shed light on the analogies between the two titles.

The movie packaged by the editorial staff of NL highlights the artistic, playful and graphic contact points between the new role of the Chinese developers and the latest "major" chapter (without detracting from the splendid remake of Link's Awakening for Switch) of the fantasy epic by The Legend of Zelda.

The analysis conducted by NintendoLife focuses on the direct comparison between the gameplay elements that characterize Genshin Impact and Breath of the Wild through an in-depth analysis of the combat system (and with it, the camera and the lock-on mechanics of the enemies). Of particular interest is the video comparison on the stylistic component, especially in the moments of exploration of the open port dimension of Tevyat where Genshin Impact really seems to draw fully from the free roaming experience lived by Link's emulators visiting the kingdom of Hyrule.

The strong playful and graphic assonances between the two titles, on the other hand, were the basis of the protests that animated the presentation of Genshin Impact at ChinaJoy 2019, with a Zelda fan who destroyed his PS4 to express his disappointment. To get a clearer picture of the situation, however, it will be necessary to wait until the start of the western Closed Beta of Genshin Impact, expected soon on PC and mobile systems iOS and Android: the official launch of the GDR adventure of MiHoYo will take place during 2020 also on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.