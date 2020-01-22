Entertainment

Genos from One-Punch Man turns into a woman in the latest cosplay

January 22, 2020

Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
He was one of the first characters to appear in the world of One-Punch Man. Genos the Cyborg is the pupil of Saitama, a cybernetic being who tries to become as strong as his master, despite the latter's apathy. Throughout history he has become a recurring figure, clashing with many different monsters.

Today Genos is the protagonist of a new cosplay, however different from the usual. As is happening to other One-Punch Man characters like Sonic, too Genos received its genderbent cosplay. On Instagram, the fan known by the nickname of Sakuraflorr has decided to take on the role of Cyborg, quickly becoming viral. Of course, all with a feminine touch.

The girl has rebuilt all the metal parts of Genos, adapting them to the female body but without this particularly prominent. In fact, remove some features of the face, the cosplayer could easily pass for the real Genos male version. The work done is particularly detailed, especially considering the care taken to reproduce all the peculiarities of the armor on the chest and the rest of the torso.

Still regarding Genos, do you think his clash with Garo in One-Punch Man season 2 has been faithfully animated?

