Gengar is the absolute protagonist in the new images of the next episode of Pokémon

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Needless to go around so much, despite the epic of Pokémon can now count on hundreds and hundreds of multicolor monsters that have strongly impressed themselves on the fans' mind, there is no doubt that the first generation – with its 151 original Pokémon – is the most recognized and loved by the public.

The arrival of the last animated series dedicated to Pokémon, however, allowed viewers to meet again many of those creatures that we loved since the times when we were children, with Ash and Pikachu who have moved to all the regions we have come to know over these long years to experience new adventures that have also led to unexpected catches by our favorite trainer.

Well, it seems that now the backbone of the adventure will be another old acquaintance of ours that falls into the Shadow category, a news that will surely make many fans happy. In particular, we refer to Gengar, who through a small promo released with the conclusion of the last episode of the series currently broadcast has finally returned to the small screen. Ash and Go will meet face to face with the Pokémon and apparently, many are sure that our Ash will end up capturing him. For the moment it is still too early to give a definitive answer, but in the meantime several images of the next episode have been released which, as can be seen in the news, clearly show the importance that Gengar will have during the episode.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days a new line of Pokémon themed Funko Pop has been presented.

