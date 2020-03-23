Gengar is a fury in the ep. 18 of Pokémon, we relive Ash's first fight in the gym

Share it:

Pokémon episode 18 aired a few hours ago, and showed the clash between Ash Ketchum, the young coach of Biancavilla, e Pisces, the new electric gym leader of Aranciopoli. How did the clash go and where does our protagonist currently stand in the ranking? Let's find out together.

As you will surely remember, Ash has decided to participate in the Pokémon World Championship, in order to fight with Dandel and become the best trainer in the world. To achieve this he must first climb the rankings and reach the Top 10 in the world ranking, and what better way to do it than by fighting against the strongest gym leaders out there?

At the start of the battle, Ash responded to Pisces' Raichu by choosing Pikachu, exactly as he did some time before against the old gym leader Lt. Surge. Raichu kicks off the fight using adapter, and then charging with a head down Ash's partner who decides to cushion the blow by nailing himself to the ground with his tail. After suffering extensive damage, Pikachu replies with Iron Tail, which does not scratch it though Light Screen opponent.

Ash then calls Pikachu back and sends his new favorite Gengar to the field because of the spectrum type. Gengar proves extremely powerful and closes the fight with Raichu in seconds, injuring him with Dark Pulse is pugnodombra and subsequently throwing it out of the ring. Pisces then chooses Electrode, and after an exhausting battle he manages to defeat Ash's new team member. The clash ends with the face to face between the two electro Pokemon, won by Pikachu who brings Ash to the 3763 position in the world ranking.

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the episode? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!