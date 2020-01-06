Genderbent cosplay also arrives in Demon Slayer, one of them dedicated to Zenitsu

Share it:

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the characters that forms the quartet of protagonists of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Koyoharu Gotouge's manga started with only two main characters, the two brothers Nezuko and Tanjiro, then adding the blond demon hunter during the exam and deepening it in the saga of the drum demon.

Fans appreciated the character by putting up even comic scenes between Zenitsu and Nezuko with various cosplay. For the first time, however, a cosplay that sees Zenitsu revisited in a female key, then with a genderbent cosplay, implemented by cosplayer Steph.

Also known under the nickname of tefyyxd, the girl is a fan of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba having already played other characters such as Kanroji, Nezuko and Shinobu, but has now decided to turn the member of the quartet of protagonists into a woman.

As you can see below, his Instagram post reports a photo with Zenitsu, her long blond hair has been wrapped in a braid while the canary, who acts as an intermediary with the heads of the demon hunters, rests above her head. The dress is identical to the yellow one with light triangles that leads into the manga and below there is the classic swordsman uniform in the service of Ubuyashiki.

Demon Slayer he was one of the most followed anime of the season and caused a real explosion of popularity for the franchise, as evidenced by the extraordinary sales of the manga in Japan.