Gemma Chan confirms that in Los Eternos there will be a love triangle

After a certain footage of The Eternal Marvel Studios showed behind closed doors in the CCXP of Brazil last year began to speculate with a possible love triangle in the film. This is something that actress Gemma Chan has wanted to confirm now.

In this story there will be a complicated romantic plot between Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), as was speculating and as confirmed by the actress in Vanify Fair Italy.

Sersi is the one with the highest affinity with humans. It is true that it is involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty in Marvel events and one of the reasons why this project attracted me.

With this information, Sersi is expected to have some internal conflict throughout history while trying to remain loyal to his race and at the same time exploring the curiosity he feels for humans, which will lead him to cross with Whitman, who seems to be investigating the existence of Los Celestiales when he ends up meeting one.

If the predictions do not fail the first look at The Eternal we can take it as soon as Black Widow reaches theaters and the Marvel movie trailer is screened before the first story of Natasha Romanoff alone begins, at which time A phase 4 of the UCM will open where we hope to take many surprises.

We have known recently that the premiere of Black Widow is not going to be delayed due to the coronavirus (something that has happened with movies like 007: No time to die). Despite this we do not know how the closure of many cinemas and the fear of people to a possible contagion will affect the box office of the film starring Scarlett Johansson.