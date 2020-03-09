General News

 Gemma Chan confirms love triangle in Eternals between Black Knight, Sersi and Ikaris

March 9, 2020
Officially we already know, thanks to the footage shown in the CCXP last year, that the character of Ikaris and Sersi maintain a relationship quite close when we see them in the movie "Eternals". To this the confirmation is added later thanks to the set, and as in the comics, of a relationship between Sersi and Dane Whitman / Black Knight. It was clear that Sersi would move in a delicate situation between two men. If there was any doubt, this love triangle is now confirmed.

The actress Gemma chan, who plays Sersi in the film, has revealed in an interview that his character will move between two love stories, and that is precisely what attracted him to the film as it was something never seen before in a Marvel movie.

Sersi is the one with the most affinity with humans, even is involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project.

It has already been commented in the past that much of the protagonism of the film would focus on Sersi and Dane, within which we talk about a choral film. In fact, that first trailer that was commented would be falling (possibly next month), would have mostly material from Ikaris and Thena.

