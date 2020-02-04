 Gemma Chan and Richard Madden announce the end of filming Eternals

Share it:

The suspicions we had that the movie "Eternals" He had finished his main photograph and it seems a reality. Last week we commented that the actor's announcement … that he had already finished filming his scenes, and now more actors are added.

This past Saturday, the actor Richard Madden I shared a story on Instagram announcing the end of the filming of his scenes with an image in which we could read “It’s a wrap”, expression that they usually use when they finish filming the movie. The words of the actor responsible for playing Ikaris are now added by his castmate Gemma Chan, who embodies Sersi. The actress has also shared an image of her next to the cap with the logo of the film, and the phrase “It’s a wrap”.

The filming of the film began at the end of July / beginning of August, thus extending over six months. An elongated but normal production. Now the movie will go to postproduction, to mount the film, although possibly in a matter of months there is an additional photograph, as is usual in all films, even more so in Marvel Studios.

This film will introduce us to the Eternal and the Deviants by placing the action after what is seen in "Avengers: Endgame", although they have already announced that the film will make a journey through more than 7,000 years of history. Its premiere in cinemas will take place on November 6.