Gege Akutami celebrates the Jujutsu Kaisen anime with an unreleased artwork

After the closure of works like Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is hungry for new hits. There are so many expectations to carry on his shoulders Jujutsu Kaisen, manga by Gege Akutami now successfully published for more than two years and which is about to debut on the small screen.

Along with Burn the Witch and others, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime coming to Crunchyroll in October. There are many expectations for this title and we will see if they are expected or not over the next few months. The study MAP, in the various Jujutsu Kaisen trailers shown so far, he seems to have put much of his skills into play, giving life to animations that promise well.

But who is happier with this animated creation is definitely Gege Akutami, mangaka who writes and draws Jujutsu Kaisen. While continuing the work on Weekly Shonen Jump, the author decided to share one with fans new unpublished illustration with four characters from Jujutsu Kaisen to celebrate the arrival of the anime.

Below we can see the drawing practically in grayscale, with Yuji Itadori e Satoru Gojo in primo piano, while behind them are Suguru Getou and Sukuna Ryomen. Jujutsu Kaisen will debut October 2 on Crunchyroll.