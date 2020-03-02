GeForce Now would be losing games because Nvidia doesn't ask permission to use them

Share it:

The reason why the catalog of GeForce Now Do not stop losing games, because Raphael van Lierop, director of the popular survival game, The Long Dark, has wanted to publicly tell the reason why this title has left the service.

On his Twitter profile Lierop said that Nvidia did not ask permission at any time to offer his game on the service, so there was never an economic agreement or any other type to make this IP available in the game service on the cloud.

Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play #thelongdark on GeForce Now. Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it. Please take your complaints to them, not us. Devs should control where their games exist. – Raphael van Lierop (@RaphLife) March 1, 2020

Lierop continued telling that Nvidia offered them free graphics cards as an apology, although it is not entirely clear if it was a joke comment or if this is really how they apologize for what would be a fairly reportable behavior.

Because they sell this service based on access to a library of content. We have the choice whether to be in that library or not. Our distribution agreement is with Valve, not with Nvidia. – Raphael van Lierop (@RaphLife) March 1, 2020

The developer continued to explain to users that they were still complaining about not allowing the game to be available through this platform. "They sell this service based on access to a content library. We have the choice to choose if we are in that bookstore or not. Our distribution agreement is with Valve, not with Nvidia".

It is possible that this same motive led Activision and Bethesda to withdraw all their games from the service. Nvidia may also not ask permission to use their licenses.

It is possible that through this procedure of not asking permission of the owners of the works they wanted to add the 1,500 games that the company claimed to have in queue a few days ago when it was announced that the service had exceeded one million users in a few days.