Geforce NOW: requirements to play on PC, Mac, SHIELD and Android

If you are interested in trying Geforce NOW, you must first have a supported device. Below we list the requirements to play on PC, Mac, SHIELD and Android with the NVIDIA cloud gaming service, also indicating compatible peripherals and pads.
Geforce NOW requirements on PC
Operating system
A 64-bit version of Windows 7 or later is required. 32-bit versions of Windows are not supported.
Internet requirements
- GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.
- You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.
Mice and keyboards
- Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.
- The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.
Gamepad
- Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable and Bluetooth).
- Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710 (you need to change the controller to use it in direct input mode, and the nano-receiver must be connected to a USB port with sufficient power, such as a USB hub or an iMac / MacBook USB port) .
- Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable).
Hardware requirements
- Dual core X86 CPU with 2.0 GHz or higher
- 4 GB of system memory
- GPU that supports at least DirectX 11
- NVIDIA GeForce 600 series or later
- AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or later
- Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or later
Geforce NOW requirements on Mac
Operating system
MacOS must be version 10.10 or higher.
Internet requirements
- GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.
- You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.
- If your MacBook or notebook does not have an Ethernet port, you may need to use an Ethernet adapter.
Mice and keyboards
- Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.
- Mac users need to get a dedicated gaming mouse because Apple Magic Mouse doesn't come with a dedicated wheel and left / right buttons, typically needed for games. The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.
Gamepad
- Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable and Bluetooth).
- Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710 (you need to change the controller to use it in direct input mode, and the nano-receiver must be connected to a USB port with sufficient power, such as a USB hub or an iMac / MacBook USB port) .
- Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable).
Hardware requirements
- Based on the tests and trials carried out, the following Mac systems offer sufficient video decoding performance for streaming from GeForce NOW.
- iMac 20 ”model from 2009 onwards
- iMac 21.5 ”model from 2009 onwards
- iMac 27 ”model from 2012 onwards
- MacBook model from 2008 onwards
- MacBook Retina model from 2017 onwards
- MacBook Air 11 ”model from 2015 onwards
- MacBook Air 13 ”model from 2008 onwards
- MacBook Pro 13 ”model from 2015 onwards
- MacBook Pro 15 ”model from 2008 onwards
- MacBook Pro 17 ”model from 2009 onwards
- Mac Pro Late model from 2013 onwards
Geforce NOW requirements on SHIELD TV
Internet requirements
- GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.
- You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.
Mice and keyboards
- Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.
- The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.
Gamepad
- SHIELD controller
- Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable)
- Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable)
Geforce NOW requirements on Android
Operating system
Android phone with 2 GB and Android 5.0 (L) or higher system and support for OpenGL ES3.2 or higher.
Gamepad
- SHIELD Controller (2017)
- Razer Raiju Mobile
- Razer Junglecat
- Steelseries XL
- Steelseries Stratus Duo
- Sony DualShock 4 gamepad for PlayStation 4 with USB cable and optional gamepad clip to connect to the phone. If you connect the gamepad via USB, use a USB OTG cable.
- Xbox 360 gamepad with cable and optional gamepad clip to connect to the phone. A USB OTG cable is required to connect the gamepad to the phone.
- Xbox One Bluetooth wireless gamepad with optional gamepad clip to connect to your phone
Alternatively the app has an on-screen virtual gamepad, however it is not recommended to use it for very long gaming sessions. In this case, it is recommended to use one of the pads indicated above.
What do you think of the cloud gaming service proposed by NVIDIA? Are you also taking the opportunity to try it for free? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, if you want to know more about the service, you can read our tried and tested Geforce NOW.
