Geforce NOW: requirements to play on PC, Mac, SHIELD and Android

If you are interested in trying Geforce NOW, you must first have a supported device. Below we list the requirements to play on PC, Mac, SHIELD and Android with the NVIDIA cloud gaming service, also indicating compatible peripherals and pads.

Geforce NOW it can be used on PC, Mac, SHIELD and Android devices, as long as it falls within the system requirements. If you are curious to try the service for free thanks to the Geforce NOW free subscription, and you want to know if you have an enabled device, you just have to consult the requirements below.

Geforce NOW requirements on PC

Operating system

A 64-bit version of Windows 7 or later is required. 32-bit versions of Windows are not supported.

Internet requirements

GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.

You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.

Mice and keyboards

Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.

The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.

Gamepad

Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable and Bluetooth).

Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710 (you need to change the controller to use it in direct input mode, and the nano-receiver must be connected to a USB port with sufficient power, such as a USB hub or an iMac / MacBook USB port) .

Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable).

Hardware requirements

Dual core X86 CPU with 2.0 GHz or higher

4 GB of system memory

GPU that supports at least DirectX 11

NVIDIA GeForce 600 series or later

AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or later

Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or later

Geforce NOW requirements on Mac

Operating system

MacOS must be version 10.10 or higher.

Internet requirements

GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.

You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.

If your MacBook or notebook does not have an Ethernet port, you may need to use an Ethernet adapter.

Mice and keyboards

Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.

Mac users need to get a dedicated gaming mouse because Apple Magic Mouse doesn't come with a dedicated wheel and left / right buttons, typically needed for games. The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.

Gamepad

Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable and Bluetooth).

Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710 (you need to change the controller to use it in direct input mode, and the nano-receiver must be connected to a USB port with sufficient power, such as a USB hub or an iMac / MacBook USB port) .

Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable).

Hardware requirements

Based on the tests and trials carried out, the following Mac systems offer sufficient video decoding performance for streaming from GeForce NOW.

iMac 20 ”model from 2009 onwards

iMac 21.5 ”model from 2009 onwards

iMac 27 ”model from 2012 onwards

MacBook model from 2008 onwards

MacBook Retina model from 2017 onwards

MacBook Air 11 ”model from 2015 onwards

MacBook Air 13 ”model from 2008 onwards

MacBook Pro 13 ”model from 2015 onwards

MacBook Pro 15 ”model from 2008 onwards

MacBook Pro 17 ”model from 2009 onwards

Mac Pro Late model from 2013 onwards

Geforce NOW requirements on SHIELD TV

Internet requirements

GeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps and 25 Mbps for 1080p at 60 fps.

You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.

Mice and keyboards

Most integrated or USB keyboards work well.

The use of a gaming mouse is recommended.

Gamepad

SHIELD controller

Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers (with USB cable)

Sony DualShock 4 controller (with USB cable)

Geforce NOW requirements on Android

Operating system

Android phone with 2 GB and Android 5.0 (L) or higher system and support for OpenGL ES3.2 or higher.

Gamepad

SHIELD Controller (2017)

Razer Raiju Mobile

Razer Junglecat

Steelseries XL

Steelseries Stratus Duo

Sony DualShock 4 gamepad for PlayStation 4 with USB cable and optional gamepad clip to connect to the phone. If you connect the gamepad via USB, use a USB OTG cable.

Xbox 360 gamepad with cable and optional gamepad clip to connect to the phone. A USB OTG cable is required to connect the gamepad to the phone.

Xbox One Bluetooth wireless gamepad with optional gamepad clip to connect to your phone

Alternatively the app has an on-screen virtual gamepad, however it is not recommended to use it for very long gaming sessions. In this case, it is recommended to use one of the pads indicated above.

What do you think of the cloud gaming service proposed by NVIDIA? Are you also taking the opportunity to try it for free? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, if you want to know more about the service, you can read our tried and tested Geforce NOW.