GeForce NOW: NVIDIA's game streaming lands on Chromebook

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

NVIDIA representatives announce GeForce NOW compatibility with ChromeOS and the possibility, finally, to access the service in game streaming through a Chromebook.

Thanks to GeForce NOW, owners of a Chromebook they can thus use the immense computational resources of the NVIDIA cloud network to be able to enjoy high-performance videogame content on their laptop.

To access the service, just log in to the GeForce NOW portal and use the credentials of your account to use the titles in the catalog in game streaming. In addition to the announcement of the arrival of GeForce NOW on Chromebook, NVIDIA confirms that it is working to bring the technology of NVIDIA Ansel, the powerful gaming camera that allows enthusiasts to capture professional-grade images.

While we're at it, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find a special signed by Francesco Fossetti on GeForce NOW and the streaming game according to NVIDIA, with lots of food for thought on potentiality, on features and on accessible functions through the cloud platform of the green house.