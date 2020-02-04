GeForce NOW is also released in free format

Share it:

Although the GeForce NOW cloud game service had already been on the market for some time, it has not been until now that it has officially landed by NVIDIA. The tests are over, and to celebrate, the company has decided to launch the service with up to two completely different modalities. On the one hand the Premium format and on the other a completely free modality.

Thus, GeForce NOW is now available in its final version on a large number of devices. In fact, it is possible to enjoy streaming on both a PC and Mac (without the need for the computer to offer great features), such as Android mobile devices, NVIDIA SHIELD and smart TVs. In addition, NVIDIA plans to have the service also reach Chromebook this year.

How are the two modalities already mentioned different? For starters, the free one allows you to play during one hour sessions. Once the time limit is exceeded, it is possible to enjoy as many sessions as we want, but again for an hour. There is no session limit, so it can be a great opportunity to enjoy many games as if they were long demos.

On the other hand, the Premium model has a current price of 5.49 euros per month (it is a launch offer), and allows us not only to extend that time limit of each session (up to six hours), but also to access multiple advantages From the possibility of obtaining priority in the queues of the most demanded games, until you can enjoy the games with Ray Tracing technology.

Best of all, whatever the model we choose, we can enjoy GeForce NOW on as many devices as we want, without limitations in that regard. In addition, an excessively high connection is not required to play in 1080p and 60 (a minimum of 25 MB / s). Oh, and the service allows us to play streaming games from our own libraries. For example, Steam's.

